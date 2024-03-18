Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Orders Removal of BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has directed the state chief secretary to immediately transfer BMC's Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal along with an additional commissioner and deputy commissioner. The ECI rejected the state government's request to not transfer Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission had ordered the transfer of officers who have completed their three-year term at the place of appointment. However, the state government had requested the Election Commission to exclude Chahal and Bhide from the rule. However, the Election Commission rejected the state government's demand and ordered his immediate transfer.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders for the removal of the Home Secretary in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and… pic.twitter.com/DxvZPPlbNz — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal will complete four years in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 31, 2024. On the other hand, BMC Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and P Velarsu have also completed three years. As per ECI rules, all the three officers will now have to be transferred.

On February 26, the state government had written a letter to the Election Commission requesting it to exclude the BMC and additional municipal commissioner from the criteria for transfer of officers. These officials are not directly involved in election work. The state government had said that the officials were related to infrastructure projects and were related to preparatory work for the monsoon. However, the commission directly pointed to the rule and rejected the state's request and ordered his transfer.

