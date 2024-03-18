Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mumbai City Prepares with 12,500 Employees for 2.5 Million Voters

Mumbai: There are 24,46,088 eligible voters for the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai South Central and Mumbai South, which fall under the Mumbai City district. District Collector and Returning Officer Sanjay Yadav has appealed to all these voters to exercise their right to vote. There are as many as 25,009 polling stations in these two constituencies for which 12,500 officers and staff will be kept on standby, Yadav said.

There are 24,46,088 eligible voters in the Mumbai city district. Of these, 13,21,782 are men and 11,24,084 are women. There are 222 transgender voters. Yadav also informed that 17,726 new voters have been registered in the district.

New voters aged 18 years:

Total: 17,726

Youth: 9,876

Young women: 7,850

Voters in the age group of 20 to 29 years

Total: 2,91,502

Youth: 1,61,694

Young women: 1,29,737

Disabled voters

Total votes: 5,093

Men: 3,032

Women: 2,061

Polling stations are:

1) Total polling stations 25,009

2) Auxiliary Polling Station 8

3) Sakhi Mahila Polling Station 11

4) Polling stations run by young people 11

5) Polling stations run by differently-abled 8