Lokmanya Tilak would not have liked an award named after him to be given to PM Modi: Nana Patole

Nana Patole, the head of the Maharashtra Congress, stated on Tuesday that if Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak were still alive today, he would not have liked that an award, instituted in his name, to be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pune-based Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) has decided to confer the Lokmanya Tilak National Award upon PM Modi on August 1, the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. According to the trust, India climbed the ladder of progress under the supreme leadership of the prime minister under the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Patole said that the trust has gained strength from the times of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. It is their (trust) issue (prerogative) on what ground they are giving the award but Lokmanya Tilak would not have liked it. Had he been alive, he would have opposed it, said Patole.

The Congress leader, however, did not elaborate on it. As per the organisers, NCP founder Sharad Pawar has been invited to the award ceremony as the chief guest, while his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is among the invitees. Announcing its decision to confer the award on Modi, the trust said on Monday, PM Modi awakened the feeling of patriotism among citizens and put India on the global map.