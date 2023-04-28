LOMOTY 2023: Riteish Deshmukh pens note of gratitude towards Jyotiraditya Scindia

Actor-director Ritesh Deshmukh tweeted a note of gratitude to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. The actor recently won big at the 9th edition of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023. Present at the awards were MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Furthermore, Deshmukh’s mother and wife-actor Genelia D’souza were called on the stage.

Dearest @JM_Scindia ji - don’t have words to express my gratitude for the love and grace you have shown towards my mother. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank you so much … pic.twitter.com/yK37d1YjQV — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 28, 2023

Deshmukh wrote: ...don’t have words to express my gratitude for the love and grace you have shown towards my mother. ..Thank you so much …” In the video shared Deshmukh is receiving the award with his family.Deshmukh recently made his directorial debut with Marathi movie Ved. Earlier while talking about directing, Deshmukh had said “This (direction) is something I was attracted to for many years but didn’t have the courage to do it because I was acting. In the last three-four years, I was trying to figure out. Even the film that I have directed ‘Ved’ is something that worked out itself for me.”The movie turned out to be a massive success in the Marathi film circuit. At the awards when Deshmukh was asked if there are any changes he replied, “Not much changes. Now I’ am known as actor-director, that’s the difference. There was no work then, and there is no work today.”

Ved' is all set to have a digital premiere on April 28, 2023. It released last year and emerged as the top-grossing Marathi film of the year.The film had a very strong opening weekend of Rs 10 crore net in India and earned a whopping Rs 61 crore in India alone. According to reports, the worldwide gross of Rs 73 crore makes it the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time after the 2016 blockbuster Nagraj Manjule's 'Sairat'.Ved' also marked the debut of Genelia D’Souza's debut in Marathi cinema and also as a producer. It also starred Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf and Shubhankar Tawde in pivotal roles.