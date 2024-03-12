Long-Distance Trains Disrupt Mumbai Locals; Daily Delays Frustrate Commuters

Central railway commuters are frustrated by daily train delays caused by long-distance and mail express trains. Local trains experience 10–25-minute delays during peak hours due to expresses like Vande Bharat or Deccan Express. Long-distance trains beyond Kalyan are hindering suburban transport. Between 2020 and 2023, 95 railway fatalities occurred between Kalwa and Mumbra. Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh has requested Central Railway to halt Mail and Express services on the new Thane Diva tracks. They argue that more emphasis is placed on mails and long-distance expresses, impacting locals and causing delays. For example, there are no fast local trains from CSMT to Kalyan between 8 pm and 8:40 pm because five trains depart during that period: Nagpur Duronto, Mahalaxmi Express, Nagercoil Express, Dadar-Hubli Express, and Dadar-Tirunelveli Express.

Some railway activists suggest that adjusting the timing of trains could allow for a local service between every two expresses, requiring strong will from the railway administration. They propose releasing the Howrah Duronto train from LTT instead of Mumbai (CSMT) at 5:15 pm to accommodate an additional local train.

Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh asserts that mail express trains frequently receive priority at Platform 1 in Mulund, indicating a bias towards mails over local trains. The group queries the prevalence of long distance trains despite local train accidents causing 8 to 10 daily fatalities in Mumbai. Siddhesh Desai from Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh scrutinizes resource and track allocation, stressing the importance of prioritizing local services over long distance trains.

A passenger stated, "Why were the local trains delayed? Because the Latur express was delayed. Why was the Latur Express delayed? Due to a stoppage before the abc level crossing. Why did it halt before the level crossing? A signal malfunction occurred in that area. Such analyses, creating a ripple effect, need to be conducted." To address this issue, Desai proposed implementing the CBTC (communication based train control) system, set to revolutionize train control and signaling in all express trains. This system would be adapted to accommodate various train types, including express trains with Kavach technology. CBTC enables more precise train positioning compared to traditional signaling systems, a technology already operational in metro trains in cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Madhu Kotian, President of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, informed LokmatTimes.com, "Traveling towards Thane during peak hours on Mumbai local trains is a nightmare, particularly from Badlapur, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Ambernath. Why isn't the central railway utilizing the Parsik tunnel track entirely for mail express and goods trains, encroaching on tracks designated for local trains?" Activists anticipate a surge in overcrowding in April-May due to the holiday season. "Many individuals wish to visit their native villages during the holidays. It is imperative for the central railway to consider the impact of long distance expresses on local trains and prevent overcrowding," stated another railway activist.

Certain passengers have raised concerns about daily commuters and office-goers resorting to long distance express trains due to local train delays and congestion. For example, in the evenings, there is a significant crowd in the Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad express, where local commuters board the express from Thane to Kalyan, creating challenges for passengers with reservations heading to Pune. Despite substantial funding allocated for track segregation, Central Railways have yet to take action on this matter.