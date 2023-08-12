Long weekend travellers cause traffic standstill on Mumbai Pune expressway

Mumbai Pune Expressway faced a major traffic gridlock as numerous tourists from Mumbai embarked on a weekend escape to Lonavla, Khandala, Mahabaleshwar, and Kolhapur regions in personal vehicles. The surge in travellers resulted in a prolonged traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune route, disrupting the regular flow since early morning.

In an attempt to alleviate the congestion, Khandala Highway Police took action by temporarily halting vehicles headed towards Mumbai near the Khandala tunnel. This measure allowed all six lanes to be utilized for vehicles travelling in the direction of Lonavala. Despite these efforts, lengthy lines of vehicles continued to stretch along the Pune route. Lonavala and Khandala cities were also significantly affected, experiencing substantial traffic bottlenecks.

As travellers continue to embark on their weekend adventures, local authorities are working diligently to manage the traffic situation and ensure a smoother flow for all road users.