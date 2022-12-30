Maha assembly budget session to begin from Feb 27 in Mumbai

The Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra was prorogued here on Friday as the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature came to an end. The two-week session had started on December 19.

According to a report of PTI, Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's prorogation order, and said the Budget session will start in Mumbai from February 27, 2023.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde in State Assembly said that we have approved investment projects worth Rs 70,000 crores, of which projects worth Rs 44,000 crores are in Vidarbha alone; 45,000 people will gain employment due to this.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the Maharashtra's complete progress cannot be possible without development of Vidarbha. Shinde said his government was fully committed to bring out progress in under developed regions of the state like Vidarbha and Marathwada.