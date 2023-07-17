Maha cabinet decides to bring supply of seeds and fertilisers under Essential Commodities Act to protect farmers

Maharashtra cabinet has decided to bring the supply of food grain seeds and fertilisers under the Essential Commodities Act to protect farmers from getting cheated through spurious products.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the person arrested under the Act will not get bail easily. He also said the state has formed a contingency plan in view of the delayed monsoon and considering possibilities of sowing for the second time and crop failure.

Fadnavis' reply came after Congress MLA Balasaheb Thorat requested Speaker Rahul Narwekar to discuss the issues faced by farmers. Maharashtra hasn't received sufficient rains. The sowing is very less and half of the monsoon season is already over. The government appears to be busy in expanding the Cabinet but not serious towards the issues of farmers, Thorat said.

Speaker Narwekar rejected the motion but Fadnavis decided to respond to Thorat's comments. Maharashtra cabinet headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday decided to bring the supply of seeds and fertilisers under the Essential Commodities Act. If arrested under this act, the person will not get bail easily, Fadnavis said.

He said Maharashtra has prepared a contingency plan because of the delayed monsoon. The state is ready for situations like sowing for the second time, failing of crops, and the spurious seed supply that might affect the production. The plan is in place, Fadnavis added.