Maha Cabinet gives nod to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar

June 29, 2022
Maharashtra state cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv. Also, the cabinet approved the decisoin to change Navi Mumbai Airport's name to DB Patil International Airport.
The CM participated in the proceedings physically.
In the Maharashtra state cabinet meeting, Congress ministers also demanded that Pune City be renamed Jijau Nagar. However, no decision was taken regarding this.
The move comes amid pressure on the Shiv Sena which has been accused of compromising with its core ideology of Hindutva.
