Maha CM Eknath Shinde on Ambedkar Jayanti says, we are largest democracy because of him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today offered floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his 133rd birth anniversary.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Shinde said, We are the largest democracy in the world and this has been possible because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Our government is working on the path which was shown by Ambedkar, Government has recently increased scholarships for the students, Our government has started many schemes, CM said.

We will build a world-class memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill, he added. CM Shinde was accompanied by Governor Ramesh Bais and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Babasaheb Ambedkar has worked for equality all his life. Ambedkar gave our country a constitution which assured equal rights and opportunities to everyone, Deputy CM Fadnavis said. We have speed up the work of the Ambedkar memorial in Indu Mill, within a year. we will complete the memorial work and it will be a major tourist destination in the country, he added.

Governor planted a sapling on the premises of Chaityabhumi and visited an exhibition of photographs on the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar put up by the Public Relations branch of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The Governor also presented the holy ochre clothes to the Bhantes on the occasion.