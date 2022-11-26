Maha CM Eknath Shinde says I do not need to visit astrologer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that he did not need to consult a palmist or an astrologer as he has enough strength in his wrists to change his future.

Opposition has mocked Shinde for reportedly meeting an astrologer during his recent visit to Shirdi and Nashik.

I do not need to show my palm to any astrologer. There has to be strength in your wrists to change the lines on the palm, and that strength was given to us by Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, Shinde told reporters at Karad in Satara district on Friday.

Asked about Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's controversial statement where he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an icon of olden times, Shinde said he had made it clear that he did not agree with what Koshyari said. Shivaji Maharaj is our God, he said.