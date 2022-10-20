Maha CM Eknath Shinde says Sharad Pawar sharing dais with us may give sleepless nights to some people

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leader Ashish Shelar shared the dais with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at a special dinner held on the eve of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said that Pawar sharing the dais with him and BJP leaders may give sleepless nights to some people. Although he did not name anyone, his remark was apparently directed at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.

According to a PTI report, “But this is not the place to indulge in politics. All of us are fans and supporters of sports; hence we have come together for its development irrespective of our political differences,” he said.

The chief minister also assured that pending issues, including the renewal of land lease of the Wankhede Stadium in the city, and pending dues of the police will soon be addressed by the state government.