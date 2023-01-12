Maha CM Eknath Shinde will soon recruit 20,000 Anganwadi employees

The recruitment of more than 20,000 posts of Anganwadi sevaks, Anganwadi helpers and mini Anganwadi sevaks has been approved in the state. and this recruitment will start soon. Apart from that Chief minister Ekanth Shinde said that a positive decision will be taken on new mobile phones, insurance, classrooms for Anganwadi along with salary hike.

CM to discuss various demands of Anganwadi workers in the state. A meeting was held today at Varsha residence in the presence of Women and Child Development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with Maharashtra State Anganwadi workers action committee, officials of various organizations committees of Anganwadi workers attended the meeting. 100 crores have been made available by the government to LIC for the lump sum benefit scheme for retirement of Anganwadi employees. On this occasion CM gave instructions to make immediate action on the pending cases in this context and follow up with the Life Insurance Corporation of India to pay the concerned people.

The recruitment of 20186 posts of Anganwadi workers has been approved and the CM also directed to complete this recruitment process in six months. The CM also instructed the department to review the existing classrooms and rented classrooms for the Anganwadi Centre. He also said that after the review orders will be given to them regarding the conduct of these classes in schools in the municipal and municipal areas.