Maha Congress chief Nana Patole says, people like Adani are looting common people

Maharashtra state Congress chief Nana Patole said that the people like Adani are looting common people. Heavy Goods and Service Tax (GST) is levied on people. Rich are getting richer every day but poor & middle class are getting ruined.

Centre is protecting people like Adani and not ready for talks in Parliament, said Nana Patole. On Monday Congress demanded the Centre seize the passport of Gautam Adani, who is battling allegations of stock manipulation, to prevent him from escaping the country as the opposition party held protests against Adani outside offices of LIC and SBI.

A Mumbai Congress leader said businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi could escape the country because the BJP government didn't confiscate their passports in time. The Congress staged demonstrations outside the offices of the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Life Insurance Corporation as part of the party's nationwide protests over the Adani issue.