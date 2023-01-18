Maha Congress chief Nana Patole says state govt wasting money on PM Modi's Mumbai visit

Maharashtra state Congress chief Nana Patole alleged the state government comprising the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the BJP is wasting public money for promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on January 19.

Patole wondered whether issues like suicide by farmers, unemployment, inflation etc. would find a mention in the prime minister's address. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore during his one-day visit.

PM Modi had performed the jalpoojan ceremony for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's memorial in the Arabian sea six years ago. But what happened after that? Modi should speak about the memorial tomorrow and also on unemployment, price rise and suicide by farmers. 3,000 farmers committed suicide last year, Patole told reporters.

The state government is wasting the public money in promoting the visit of the prime minister, he alleged. Patole said the people are reeling under inflation but the Central government is not ready to address this issue. He alleged BJP’s religion is only power and the saffron party is not concerned about ensuring communal harmony.