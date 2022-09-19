Maha Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to accept party President's post

Mumbai, Sep 19 The Congress' Maharashtra unit on Monday passed a unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to accept the post of party President, top leaders said here.

At a meeting of the newly-elected state representatives of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, two separate resolutions were unanimously accepted.

A resolution, moved by former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, and seconded by former ministers Chandrakant Handore and Naseem Khan, requesting Rahul Gandhi to accept the responsibility of Congress President was passed unanimously.

Another resolution, moved by state Congress President Nana Patole and seconded by Congress Legislative Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, authorised the Congress President Sonia Gandhi with all powers to choose the state President, office-bearers, treasurer and AICC delegates, which was approved by all present.

State Election Officer and former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju said that the entire election of the Congress has been conducted properly with the full cooperation of all and this will help strengthen the party organisation.

He also appealed to the Congressmen and people to join Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Kanyakumari-Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in large numbers.

Presided over by Raju, the meeting - held at the Y.B.Chavan Centre - also discussed in detail the preparations for the Yatra which is expected to enter Maharashtra on November 7.

Congress state in charge H. K. Patil, top state leaders including Patole, Chavan, Thorat, Handore, Khan, Prithviraj Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sunil Kedar, Madhukar Chavan, Manikrao Thakre, state women President Sandhya Savvalakhe, AICC Secretary Sonal Patel, Sampath Kumar, Basavaraj Patil, A. Kunal Patil, Dinesh Kumar, Naresh Rawat, Siddharth Hattambire, Vishal Muttemwar, Pramod More, Devanand Pawar, Mohan Joshi and others were present.

