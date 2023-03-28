Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis receives threat call

The Nagpur Police Control Room received a call that a bomb has been placed in front of the house of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur and is going to explode soon.

There was an uproar in the police force. After this, Nagpur police's bomb detection team inspected the house of Devendra Fadnavis at around 12 pm. Also, the Police Commissioner immediately instructed the officers to search for the accused. Nagpur police detained the caller. Investigation revealed that this was a 'fake call'.

The police are thoroughly investigating the perpetrators of this mischief. As of now, no security has been beefed up at the home of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.