Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis slams Nana Patole over his Cheetah remark

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a potshot on Congress leader Nana Patole over his Cheetah remark and said that the later talks ignorntly for media attention, otherwise he wont be seen altogether.

"Nana Patole (Maharashtra Congress chief) does not even know where the Cheetahs were brought from. He has a hobby of talking without knowledge, as he knows that it will run in the media. Otherwise, he won't be seen altogether," said Fadnavis while talking to mediapersons in Mumbai.

Earlier on Monday, Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole said that the Centre ‘deliberately’ brought “cheetahs from Nigeria” to spread Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in India to destroy farmers. Notably, the Congress leader is being slammed by the BJP over his bizarre unscientific claims. Also, cheetahs were brought from Namibia and not Nigeria, as claimed by Patole.

"This lumpy virus has been prevailing in Nigeria for a long time and the Cheetahs have also been brought from there. The central government has deliberately done this for the losses of farmers," Maharashtra Congress chief had said.

Patole had blamed the Centre for the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease and said, "Sonia Gandhi must give Nobel Award to Patole for his statement." But in fact, eight cheetahs were brought to Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme.