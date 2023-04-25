Maha govt and British Council signs agreement to strengthen educational and cultural exchange

British Council and the Maharashtra government signed an agreement to strengthen educational and cultural exchange. The two entities will work closely to strengthen Maharashtra's higher education ecosystem with a focus on activities for capacity building, leadership development and training for faculty.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the British Council and the Department of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra, according to a statement.

Under this agreement with Maharashtra, we will engage in high-level policy dialogues to familiarise policymakers with institutional priorities around levelling up and creating an environment that fosters excellence.

Together we aim to improve the students' experience and employability and build a better social-economic future for Maharashtra Alison Barrett MBE, Director India at British Council, said.