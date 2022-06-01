Maha govt employees to get hike in dearness allowance in June

There is good news for government employees. It has been reported that the Maharashtra government will soon pay the dearness allowance (DA). The state government had announced an increase in dearness allowance under the Seventh Pay Commission. Maharashtra government employees can get DA at 31% rate. However, in the next hike, the government is expected to increase this amount to 34 per cent.

Many states have followed in the footsteps of the Center in raising the rates of dearness allowance for their employees. Central government employees are currently receiving 34 per cent DA and the report is expected to increase it to 4 per cent by July. The latest report suggests that the Maharashtra government has increased DA by installments and announced to pay five installments in the name of arrears. So far two installments have been paid. The third installment is awaited, which is expected to bring relief to 1.7 million state government employees.

In 2019, 7th pay commission was implemented for state employees. It was also implemented for Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation employees. From 2019-20, it was decided to pay the arrears to the state government employees in five installments in five years. Of these, two installments have been received and the next three installments are expected to be received in June this year.

As a result, state government employees in Maharashtra can expect a substantial increase in their salaries. For Group A employees, the increase is between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, while for Group B employees, the increase is between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, the report said.