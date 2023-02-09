Maha govt launches single-window portal to attract more foreign nationals to professional courses

The Maharashtra state government has launched a single-window portal to attract more foreign nationals to professional courses and to streamline the admission process for them.

According to a report of TOI, the portal was launched by the higher education minister, Chandrakant Patil, on Tuesday. He said that many of the innovative courses offered in educational institutions here are in demand outside and the portal will assist such students. Since the portal went live on Tuesday, the CET cell has already started receiving inquiries. The state hopes to target students from countries, which currently do not see India as a destination for higher studies.

Higher education secretary, Vikas Rastogi, said The idea of a separate window is to connect these students to colleges which can admit international students and give them a better and smoother experience, he said. While most of the students studying in the state are from the Middle-East, in 2021-22, for instance, BE/B Tech saw enrolments from students in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Mozambique, Yemen, Nepal, the UK and the US.