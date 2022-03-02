Maha Govt to consider offering Ukraine-like medical education, assures Maha Medical Education Minister

Following the outbreak of war in Russia and Ukraine, thousands of students from India went to Ukraine for MBBS education. As many as 20,000 students from India had gone to Ukraine to study medicine. A study was conducted on why such a large number of students go to Ukraine for MBBS courses. Then came the issue of medical education in Ukraine being very cheap and quality compared to India. Therefore, we will now study the pattern of cheap and quality MBBS in Ukraine, according to which we will change our education here, assured Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh. He gave this information at a press conference in Aurangabad yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference in Aurangabad, Amit Deshmukh said that thousands of young people from the state, including Marathwada, had gone to Ukraine for medical education due to the war. Medical education in Ukraine is said to be cheap. The fee structure there and the state fee structure will be taken into consideration. Retired judges in the state are also in charge of setting up fees for private medical colleges. Currently, the fee structure is based on law. But the state government has taken the necessary note of those studying medicine in Ukraine. It can be discussed only after the report is ready.