Maha govt withdraws demolition order on Union Minister Rane's home

Mumbai, March 29 The Maharashtra government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that it has withdrawn an order to demolish illegal constructions in the bungalow owned by Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni made the submission before a division bench of Justices A.A. Sayed and M.S. Karnik.

The statement followed a plea against the March 21 order of the Collector ordering Rane to remove the alleged unauthorised constructions carried out in the bungalow failing which the authorities concerned would raze it.

Kumbhakoni also said that the government will consider any application by Rane seeking regularisation of the purported illegalities before taking action in the matter, and the court allowed the state liberty to initiate any fresh necessary action in accordance with the law.

Even as a huge row erupted between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, Rane had challenged the Collector's order citing various grounds.

These included that there was no show cause notice preceding the order nor a reply sought, no hearings were conducted prior to passing the order, it was without jurisdiction or powers and arbitrary, violated the fundamental rights of the petitioner, etc.

Following the state government's submissions, the high court disposed of Rane's plea.

