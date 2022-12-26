Maha minister Girish Mahajan says actress Tunisha Sharma's death a matter of love jihad and govt planning strict law

Maha minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan has alleged the death of television actress Tunisha Sharma is a matter of love jihad and that the state is planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents.

Mahajan's comments came on Sunday when police arrested Sharma's co-actor Sheezan Khan on the charge of abetting her suicide. Sharma, 21, who was acting in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday.

TV actor Tushisha Sharma's death is a matter of love jihad. Police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day. We are mulling to bring a strict law against it, Mahajan said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week said the government would study laws on love jihad framed by other states and take an appropriate decision.

Responding to a query in a press conference held on Monday, Mahajan, who handles Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments, said a rift in Shiv Sena set in soon after Sena MP Sanjay Raut grew close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar (after the 2019 Assembly elections).

Sanjay Raut has a lion's share in the rift in Shiv Sena. The rift developed after he aligned with Sharad Pawar. Staunch Shiv Sainiks were unhappy over it (Raut's growing association with Pawar). In a way, Raut can be credited for bringing the present government to power, Mahajan added.