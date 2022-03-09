Maha notches zero Covid deaths for third time in 7 days

Mumbai, March 9 Spelling cheers, Maharashtra on Wednesday notched zero Covid-19 deaths and also no new Omicron cases for the third time in 7 days, health officials said.

The state reported 359 new patients, mainly from Pune and Mumbai circles.

On March 2, the state recorded nil fatalities - for the first time after April 18, 2020, followed by a similar feat on March 7.

The state also recorded nil Omicron cases on March 7, and only 225 new Covid-19 infections - compared with 544 new cases on March 2, along with 38 Omicron infectees.

Till date, the state has piled up a staggering 78,69,857 cumulative cases and 143,745 deaths, besides 5,726 Omicron variant infections - all highest in the country.

With a total of 77,19,100 persons fully cured till date, the state has built up an impressive recovery rate of 98.08 per cent against a death rate of 1.82 per cent.

Currently, the state has 3,009 active cases, while 27,116 people are in home isolation and 604 in institutional quarantine.

Encouraged by the receding 'third wave', the state government has almost fully opened up 14 districts and more easing of restrictions are expected in the coming weeks in the remaining 22 districts.

Civic and local bodies are either dismantling or shutting down many dedicated Covid-19 infrastructure like hospitals, jumbo field hospitals, ICUs, oxygen beds in existing health centres, etc, as the occupancy rates have fallen drastically all over Maharashtra.

Nevertheless, the state government has urged people to exercise caution and continue to adhere to all Covid appropriate behaviour till further orders.

