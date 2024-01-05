Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally touches 110

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 171 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a health department official said.The deaths took place in Solapur and Kolhapur, while Mumbai reported 32 cases, followed by 16 each in Thane city and Navi Mumbai, the health department's bulletin informed.

There are 914 active cases in the state, while the tally of those caused by the JN.1 variant stands at 110, it said. Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.17 percent.COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in India since the last month when the number of cases spiked especially in Kerala. With the emergence of Omicron sub-variant JN.1, both state and state governments have taken measures to curb its spread. World Health Organisation (WHO) declared this new strain as a Variant of Interest (VOI) that is under intense scientific scrutiny. This variant proves to be deadly for old age people and people suffering from any comorbidities.