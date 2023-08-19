Maha revenue dept carries raid at Kalher Creek to curb illegal sand dredging



A Maharashtra revenue department team carried out a raid at Kalher Alimgarh Creek in Thane district to curb illegal sand dredging and destroyed equipment being used in the process, an official said.

The tehsildars of Bhiwandi and Thane led the raid under instructions from Additional Collector Manisha Jaybhaye and Collector Ashok Shingare, he said. Two barges, three suction pumps and other accessories cumulatively worth Rs 80 lakh used for illegal sand dredging were destroyed, the official informed.

Earlier on July 26, the revenue department officials have destroyed equipment worth Rs 1 crore used in illegal dredging of sand in Maharashtra's Thane district. Following complaints, a raid was conducted at a creek in Mumbra area. Various equipment, including barges, worth Rs 1 crore were destroyed during the drive, he said.