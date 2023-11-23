Mahadev betting app probe transferred to Mumbai crime branch

The probe regarding the Mahadev betting app scam amounting to Rs 15,000 crore has been transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch.Earlier on November 14, Mumbai Police registered a case against 32 people, including the director of Dabur, Gaurav Burman and company chairman Mohit Burman, alleging a connection to the betting app scam.

The FIR was filed at Matunga police station in the case."Matunga police have registered a case against more than 30 people, including Mahadev Betting App promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal and Shubh Soni, under various sections of fraud and gambling, based on the complaint of Prakash Bankar, a social worker from Matunga," Mumbai police said.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the illegal betting app syndicate and earlier raided Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh. Notably, the Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, at the request of ED.The owners of the Mahadev app are currently in custody, having been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged money laundering.

It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enroll new users, create IDs, and launder money through a layered web of Benami bank accounts. The application provides online casino and betting platforms- activities that the illegal in India or operate under strict supervision of the government.Sourabh Chandrakar who earlier worked as a juice vendor and his associate Ravi Uppal are the founders of this application and the duo currently resides in Dubai.