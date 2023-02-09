Maharashtra: 14 injured after ferocious bull runs through Urs fair crowd in Osmanabad

In a shocking incident, Urs celebration turned tragic in Maharashtra's Osmanabad after a stampede-like situation occurred as a ferocious bull ran into the crowd on Wednesday evening.

Around 15,000 people were present at the fair of Khwaja Shamshuddin Ghazi, gathered to participate in the event of Charaga which happens late at night during the religious program. At least 14 people received injuries in the incident.

Videos from the incident show a huge crowd celebrating Urs at a ground and some capturing the event on their cameras when a bull runs into them, leading to a stampede-like situation. Panic and fear gripped the venue as people ran for their lives.