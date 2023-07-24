Maharashtra: 1.42 lakh hectares of farm land affected by rain in Akola

More than 1.42 lakh hectares of farm land were affected due to heavy rains recently in Akola in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

Quoting a preliminary damage-assessment survey, he said 34 out of 52 revenue mandals in the district were affected, leading to the deaths of three persons and rescue operations in five villages.

A total of 30 persons who were trapped during these rains in various parts of the district were rescued by NDRF and local teams. The taluka authorities have been directed to complete assessment of damage quickly, he added.

The 13,246 hectares of crops in the Kinwat tehsil in Maharashtra's Nanded district have been impacted by the excessive rainfall, as per the preliminary assessment by authorities.

As per a survey, 21,415 farmers from 176 villages were affected by the crop loss, an official said. Except for two cattle, there was no loss of life due to the rain on Friday, the official said.