Maharashtra: 17th century palace, Soneri Mahal gets new look with lights

A seventeenth-century palace, Soneri Mahal, located in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city has acquired a brighter and more attractive look, with the state archaeology department installing lights to illuminate the heritage structure.

The monument was constructed by Bundel king Pahadsingh when he served the Mughals during Shahjahan’s rule, an official said.

The illumination work was undertaken last month and is now completed, said Amol Gote, assistant director of the archaeology department.

The formal inauguration of this illumination will be done in mid-April, Gote said. For now, it is being illuminated at regular intervals.

The palace is located in the Pahadsinghpura area, known after king Pahadsingh. It had golden colour on its roof, therefore it is known as ‘Soneri Mahal’, said conservator Mayuresh Khadke.

The illumination will give the palace a golden look from outside. We have also undertaken work to restart fountains in the long water tank which is contemporary to the palace construction, Gote said.