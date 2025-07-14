Maharashtra: 2 Mumbai Youths Drown at Chinchoti Waterfall in Vasai; Bodies Recovered (VIDEO)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 14, 2025): Two college students from Mumbai drowned at the Chinchoti Waterfall in Vasai on Monday. According to reports, the incident occurred between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the limits of Naigaon police station. A group of six college students from Goregaon had entered a stream near the Chinchoti waterfall for swimming. Two of them failed to judge the strength of the water current and were swept away.

Their friends informed the Bapane police outpost around 1 p.m. Police immediately alerted the fire brigade and launched a rescue operation. Assistant Police Inspector Balaram Palkar, along with three officers and other staff from the Bapane outpost, rushed to the spot.

A search operation continued till 5 p.m. The bodies of both youths were recovered. They were identified as Pralhad Shahjarav, 22, and Sushil Dabhale, 24. Their friends, Amit Yadav, Vilas Kadam, Subhash Sarkar and Pawan Pandey all aged 19 and residents of Goregaon, survived the incident.

The bodies were sent to Juchandra Hospital in an ambulance for postmortem. Naigaon police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Police said the Chinchoti area is already under restrictions. Banners and warning boards have been placed at several points this year to prevent entry to the site. Police personnel have also been deployed to prevent such incidents.