Maharashtra: 2 persons swept away in flood waters after heavy rains

In the past 24 hours, Maharashtra's Thane and nearby Palghar districts have experienced torrential rain, flooding many places, and numerous tree fall accidents, according to officials.

Two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies in the last two days. While the body of one of them was recovered, efforts were on to trace the other person, they said. A number of cars were also damaged in Thane district in rain-related incidents, the officials said.

A 16-year-old boy from Diva in Thane city was swept away in a swollen nullah on Wednesday night and efforts were still on to trace him, officials said.

Thane city received 200.08 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.