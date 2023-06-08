Maharashtra: 36 people arrested for violence in Kolhapur



Situation in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur is gradually returning to normal, a day after violence during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by a few locals, a senior police official said.

At least 36 people have so far been arrested and cases registered in connection with the violence, he said. Businessmen opened their establishments and people were seen buying items of daily need from shops in Kolhapur city. Tension gripped the city on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media status.

Wielding lathis, police on Wednesday dispersed hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image. The situation was brought under control on Wednesday afternoon, and district guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar held a meeting of a peace committee in the evening, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said.

Asked about the situation in the city, Pandit said, The situation is gradually returning to normal. Shops in the main market area have started reopening. He said three cases have been registered in connection with the riots that took place on Wednesday. So far, 36 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, the official said.