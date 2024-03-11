Maharashtra: 36-Year-Old Garment Shop Owner Booked for Molestation In Airoli

The Rabale police filed a case against a 36-year-old clothing store owner for reportedly harassing a customer on Sunday. Although the incident occurred on Saturday morning, the victim reported it to the police the following day. The alleged shop owner was named Mahendra Singh Daulatsing Rajput and resides in Airoli.

Police reported that the event occurred on Saturday morning at around 11 am when the 34-year-old victim visited the store to exchange jeans purchased the previous day. While exchanging the jeans, the shop owner inappropriately touched the victim and behaved rudely towards her. The incident took place near Gotivalwi village in Rabale.

After the incident, the victim went back home and informed family members in the evening. Subsequently, on Sunday, the family went to the Rabale police and filed a complaint. Following the complaint, the Rabale MIDC registered a case of molestation against the shop owner and issued a notice to him. An official from Rabale police station stated, "We have requested the shop owner to come to the police station when summoned."

