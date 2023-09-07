Maharashtra: 37-year-old man held with drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in Navi Mumbai

A 37-year-old man was detained by Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra's Thane area on Thursday after they recovered MD worth Rs 15 lakh from him.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) carried out a raid at village Pisarve and seized 150 grams of the banned drug in powdered form from one Gulam Ali Nadir Khanbaj, said the station house officer at Taloja police station.

Along with the narcotic costing around Rs 15 lakh, the police also arrested Khanbaj and took a luxury automobile worth about Rs 50 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash. According to him, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been used to file a case against him.