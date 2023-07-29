Maharashtra: 6 killed, 21 injured after buses collide in Buldhana district

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 21 others injured after two private buses collided in the early hours of Saturday in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, a police official said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town in the district, he said. According to the official, one of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik.

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, he said. Six passengers have died, officials said. Around 21 others who were injured were admitted to a hospital in Buldhana. 32 passengers with minor injuries have been given first-aid at a nearby Gurudwara.