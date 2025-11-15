Maharashtra Accident: Car Catches Fire After Head-On Crash with Luxury Bus on Nagar-Manmad Highway; 1 Dead

A severe accident killed one and disrupted traffic on the Nagar-Manmad highway late Friday night. A luxury bus and a car collided head-on near Bhaskar Vasti around 10:30 pm. The car caught fire immediately, and the driver was burnt to death on the spot. Preliminary reports said the driver was a resident of Vinchur.

The bus was travelling from Kopargaon towards Yeola while the car was moving in the opposite direction. The impact left the car completely destroyed.

Local residents rushed to help passengers from the bus and alerted firefighters. Teams from Kopargaon and Yeola municipalities arrived and controlled the fire.

The accident caused long traffic jams in both directions. Ramkrishna Kumbhar, police inspector of Kopargaon, reached the site with his team and managed the situation.