Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar expresses concern about rise in attacks on police personnel

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar expressed concern about the rise in the attacks on police personnel in the state, and said it could impact their morale.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Pawar claimed that in the last three months there have been more than 30 such incidents.

The government should take strict action so that the perpetrators are not emboldened and charge sheets should be filed speedily in these cases, the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

Ajit Pawar also demanded that the government withdraw a Government Resolution (GR) or order about recruitment on a contractual basis.

Pawar said the hiring of government employees on a contractual basis puts a question mark on secrecy which government employees are supposed to maintain in certain official matters.