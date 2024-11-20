Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Voting Begins: What’s Open and Closed on Polling Day

Voting for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections began on Wednesday, November 20, with citizens set to determine the fate of all 288 constituencies. To encourage maximum voter participation, the state government has declared November 20 a public holiday, allowing citizens to take part in this crucial democratic process.

What’s Open and Closed on Polling Day in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra goes to the polls on November 20, here's a breakdown of what’s open and closed across the state:

Banks

All banks will remain closed on polling day as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule. However, digital banking services, including ATMs, UPI platforms, and online banking, will continue to function.

Stock Markets

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will observe a holiday on November 20, with no trading taking place.

Offices

All government offices in Maharashtra will be closed. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also declared paid leave for private-sector employees in Mumbai to promote voter participation. Emergency workers will be given a four-hour window to vote.

Liquor Shops

Liquor shops across the state will be closed as per election regulations to maintain public order.

Educational Institutions

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed on November 20 to ensure students and staff can vote.

Public Transport

Public transport services will run as usual, including Mumbai's Metro, local trains, and BEST buses. Services will be extended until midnight to help voters reach polling stations.

Healthcare Services

Hospitals, pharmacies, and emergency medical services will remain open to provide uninterrupted healthcare during the election.