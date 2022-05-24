Maharashtra ATS arrests suspect in terror funding case
By ANI | Published: May 24, 2022 01:41 PM2022-05-24T13:41:26+5:302022-05-24T13:50:07+5:30
Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a suspect in a terror funding case.
According to Maharashtra ATS, accused Junaid is an Indian national, residing in Pune and was connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) terror network.
"His specific role was to recruit terrorists for LeT," said Maharashtra ATS.
The ATS will produce him before a Special Court in Pune later today.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
