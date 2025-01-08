Maharashtra: Beed Police Officer Commits Suicide by Hanging From Tree

Beed, Maharashtra (January 8, 2025): A police officer on duty at the Beed city police headquarters died by suicide on Wednesday morning. The officer, identified as 34-year-old Anant Maruti Ingle, was found hanging from an amla tree near the walls of the police headquarters. Ingle worked at the SP's office in Beed.

Initial reports suggest that Ingle had been facing financial difficulties and was under stress after recently appearing for the sub-inspector recruitment exam. The police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of his death.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Ingle's suicide comes amid growing tensions in Beed following the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village. Several individuals have been arrested in connection with Deshmukh's murder.

Although no direct charges have been filed, police are looking into the involvement of Walmik Karad, who is connected to an extortion case. An SIT has been formed to investigate the sarpanch's murder, but several officials have been removed from the team due to their alleged connections with Karad.