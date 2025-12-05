Maharashtra: Beed Teacher Arrested for Sexual Harassment of 4 Girls at Zilla Parishad School

Beed, Maharashtra (December 5, 2025): A shocking case of sexual harassment has surfaced from a Zilla Parishad school in Majalgaon tehsil where a teacher allegedly abused four girl students from classes 3 and 4. The accused, identified as Vishnu Zombade, has been booked under relevant sections pertaining to sexual assault and arrested by the Majalgaon rural police.

According to police officials, Zombade had been allegedly harassing the young girls for the past 15 days, threatening them to remain silent. The crime came to light after one of the victims confided in her family members, who immediately approached the police on Monday.

Police subsequently arrested the teacher and registered a case of sexual assault at the Majalgaon rural police station.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among parents. Zombade had reportedly joined the school only two months ago, and initial information suggests he may have been involved in similar misconduct at his previous posting as well.

Parents have questioned the safety of students, stating, “If those entrusted with the sacred responsibility of teaching behave in this manner, what future do our children have?”

Families of the victims have said their next step will be to meet the superintendent of police on Wednesday to demand stricter punishment for the accused. They have also urged authorities to appoint a female teacher at the school to ensure the safety of girl students.

Inspector Balak Koli said that accused teacher Vishnu Zombade was presented in the Majalgaon court and the court awarded fourteen days magistrate custody.