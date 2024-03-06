'Maharashtra Believes in Sharad Pawar..' NCP Leader Jayant Patil Responds to Amit Shah's Criticisms of Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: All parties have started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is also preparing in full swing and senior leaders of the BJP have been touring throughout the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Maharashtra and addressed a rally in Jalgaon yesterday. At the rally, he lashed out at Sharad Pawar by stating that the people of Maharashtra have been tolerating Sharad Pawar for the last 50 years. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar state president Jayant Patil has replied to Shah's comment.

"For 50 years, Maharashtra witnessed Sharad Pawar's journey from a dream, a young man who created the world from scratch. Maharashtra supported him. There was never a question of tolerance, he did politics with all castes and religions in Maharashtra, so today he is called Sharad Pawar," He said in response to Amit Shah's criticism.

"Maharashtra today supports all those who are recognized and considered as leaders who take everyone along. Even today, everyone wants them," he said. "Sharad Pawar has the biggest strength in Maharashtra, his image is big, Maharashtra believes in him, so it is natural for such things to happen," he said, adding that Maharashtra had not forgotten the work done by Sharad Pawar when he was the Agriculture Minister, the work done by him as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the work after the Earthquake at Killari.

Amit Shah slams Sharad Pawar

Shah had commented: "Uddhav Thackeray wants Aaditya to be the chief minister and Sharad Pawar wants Supriya Sule to be the chief minister. Mamata Banerjee is busy figuring out the fate of her nephew and Stalin's son. Sharad Pawar has been tolerated by the people of Maharashtra for the last 50 years. Opposition parties are good at preserving dynastic politics and not democracy". Addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy achieving