Maharashtra Bhushan award turns horrific as 8 people die of heat stroke

In a tragic incident,8 people were reported to be dead at the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Kharghar today. At least 50 others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Navi Mumbai and Raigad districts.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award was conferred to the well-known social worker, Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

The function was held at the Corporate Park at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.