Maharashtra: BJP to protest against Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar stated on Thursday that his party would protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against late Hindutva philosopher VD Savarkar.

Gandhi has often said that Savarkar apologised to the British to get out of jail. Rahul Gandhi has consistently insulted V D Savarkar. Our party workers will stage a strong protest this evening near the venue where he will be speaking, Shelar told reporters.

The third meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA will begin here during the day to discuss its strategy to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies. Shelar also took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray saying the latter says he is a staunch follower of Savarkar but keeps quiet when Gandhi makes such objectionable statements.

Thackeray and his party workers have become hosts to people who used to hate Sena. These people (members of opposition bloc INDIA) hated (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray several years. They all have now come together and Uddhav Thackeray is serving them, Shelar alleged. BJP MLA said Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar must feel ashamed for laying down a red carpet for these leaders who used to hate Maharashtra.