Maharashtra: BRS to hold march in Parbhani on August 22

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has its headquarters in Hyderabad, announced on Friday that it would stage a march in Parbhani, Maharashtra, on August 22 to demand that farmers in the western state receive an annual grant of Rs 10,000 per acre.

The demand is based on the recommendation made in a report by Sunil Kendrekar, former divisional commissioner of the Marathwada region that comprises eight districts, including Parbhani, said BRS kisan cell state head Manik Kadam. Former divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar did a wide survey through various government agencies and concluded that farmers should be given an aid of Rs 10,000 per acre before the start of the sowing season, said Kadam.

However, the government has rejected the recommendation, said Kadam, whose party is led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. We will urge the Maharashtra government to implement the report and the recommendations of Kendrekar, who submitted them before he took voluntary retirement last month, he said.

According to Kadam, they have made a plea to farmers to participate. On August 22, the march will begin at 1 pm from Bazaar Maidan to the district collector's office in Parbhani.