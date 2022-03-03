Maharashtra Budget Session: Vidhan Sabha adjourned for today
The Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly and State Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) has been adjourned till tomorrow 11 am (March 4) after passing a condolence motion to mourn the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar & Padma Bhushan-awardee industrialist Rahul Bajaj.
Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92 on February 6. She died due to post COVID-19 complications.
While, Industrialist and Padma Bhushan-awardee, Rahul Bajaj died on 12 February at the age of 83.
