Maharashtra: Businessman Found Dead in Car in Solapur; Lavani Dancer Arrested for Abetment to Suicide

In a deeply disturbing incident, 38-year-old businessman named Govind Jagannath Barge was found dead inside his car with a gunshot wound to the head. The vehicle was discovered on Tuesday morning in Sasure village, located in Barshi Taluka, after locals alerted the Vairag police. Initially treated as a case of suicide, the investigation has since taken a new turn. Police have now arrested 21-year-old Lavani dancer Pooja Devidas Gaikwad on charges of abetment to suicide. A pistol was recovered from inside the car which was parked at Sasure village in Barshi Taluka in Solapur. The Vairag police on Tuesday morning discovered the car after they were alerted about the vehicle in the area.

Police initially called it a suicide, but after receiving some information, they are now investigating all possible angles, including murder. Govind Barge, a resident of Beed and a businessman by profession, was married and had two children. He was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Pooja Gaikwad, resident of Sasure village, a Lavani dancer associated with Pargaon Kala Kendra. According to the police, Barge had allegedly gifted Gaikwad gold jewellery and a mobile phone worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. In the days leading up to his death, the two had frequent arguments. On Monday night, Govind reportedly drove to Pooja's residence.

Following the incident, Govind's brother-in-law, Laxman Jagannath Chavan filed a formal complaint with the Vairag police. In the complaint, Chavan alleged that Gaikwad had repeatedly blackmailed Govind for money by threatening to file a rape case against him. He also claimed that the two were not in contact recently, and Govind had been disturbed due to the ongoing harassment. Based on the complaint, police arrested Pooja Gaikwad under charges of abetment to suicide.