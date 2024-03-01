Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Absorption of NPS Investment Risks by State Government

In a significant move that impacts the future of numerous employees and officers within the state government, the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has upheld his promise by declaring that the state government will absorb the investment risks stemming from market fluctuations in the National Pension System (NPS). This pivotal decision entails the implementation of the revised National Pension Scheme for individuals appointed on or after November 1, 2005, within the state. The Chief Minister made this announcement today in both Houses of the Legislature.

Under this new directive, employees will have the option to receive a pension equivalent to 50% of their final salary along with dearness allowance increments. Additionally, they will be entitled to a family pension amounting to 60% of the pension and dearness allowance increments.

This proactive step by the Chief Minister not only ensures financial security for state employees but also demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding their welfare amidst market uncertainties. The assurance of a stable pension scheme underscores the government's dedication to supporting its workforce and their families in securing a stable and prosperous future.